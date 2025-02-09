Building demolition norms flouted in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Unsafe demolition of buildings continues “unabated” in the city despite warning from the civic body. The public, including motorists, say they have to put up with dust emission from demolition sites without proper mechanisms to keep it in check. On Vayalur Road, which is one of the busiest roads in Tiruchy, a building was razed without dust barriers. Making matters worse, the workers also dumped heavy debris on the footpaths and damaged the tiles.

“Who would pay for the damaged footpaths, and where is the corporation team? If this is what happens during the demolition alongside major roads, what would be the situation in the interior roads?” fumed M Neelakandan, an elderly resident. Civic norms are thrown to the wind at several construction sites despite spot checks by the city corporation personnel and warning those using footpaths and space beside roads for keeping construction material.

“When I took up the renovation of my house in Srirangam, a team of corporation officials immediately arrived and directed me to ensure proper covering using green cover sheets at the site to prevent dust emission. One of my friends also faced the same situation while undertaking extension works at his house in Woraiyur. Therefore, I suspect some foul play in the works going on at Vayalur Road. Otherwise, how could they carry on the works without following norms? That location on Vayalur Road is hardly 4 km from the K Abishekapuram zonal office of the corporation,” said a resident who wished to remain anonymous.

A senior corporation official said, “We will direct the officials concerned to visit the spot and serve notice. They would not be able to proceed without paying the fine and adhering to our norms.”