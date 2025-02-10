Delay in implementation of CAS: Aided college teachers to protest on Feb 19

CHENNAI: Irked over the four-year delay in the implementation of the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) in government-aided colleges—denying benefits to over 7,000 faculty—the Association of University Teachers (AUT) will protest in front of the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) on February 19. The teachers will also don black badges on February 12 and 13 during duty hours.

The AUT alleges that despite staging several protests for years, the state did not heed their demands. Over 7,000 faculty of aided colleges have not received CAS benefits for years, stifling promotion and monetary benefits, AUT said.

“The state government had issued the G.O. for implementing CAS at aided colleges in 2021. Government college teachers receive all the benefits, but the faculty in aided colleges suffer,” said MS Bala Murugan, president of AUT. The members pointed out that the state cited shortage of funds as the reason behind the delay, which is unacceptable.