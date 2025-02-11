12-year-old dies after fainting in school

THANJAVUR: A 12-year-old girl student died after fainting at the Government Higher Secondary School at Pallathur. Sources said K Kavibala of Sokkanathapuram village near Pattukkottai, fainted and fell down while she was walking along with a few other girls near a school building.

The Class 7 student was on her way to the school playground on Monday afternoon to attend the physical education class.

Sources said students in the school were given albendazole tablets on Monday as part of National Deworming Day, and Kavibala also consumed the tablet. Whether Kavibala died of adverse reactions to the tablet would be known only after autopsy, sources said.

It is said there was bleeding from her nose as she fainted. The teachers rushed Kavibala to a primary health centre and was later referred to Pattukkottai GH, where doctors pronounced her brought dead. The Sethubavachathiram police registered a case and arranged for autopsy.

After Kavibala swooned, two more students of the school, aged 15 and 16 years, complained of dizziness and were treated at the PHC. Later, relatives of the students blocked Pattukkottai road demanding a medical camp for students.