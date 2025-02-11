From 3K MW this month, TN power deficit may touch 4.7K MW in April

CHENNAI: The state’s electricity demand during evening peak hours stands at 18,600 MW in February, while the available supply is only 15,646 MW, a deficit of 2,954 MW, as per the Central Electricity report.

The shortfall is expected to touch 3,812 MW in March and 4,697 MW in April, and the deficit will continue till December. However, the report said the state will have surplus power during solar hours till June.

Officials from the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) cited lack of own power generation as the main reason for the deficit. While the average electricity demand is 15,000 MW daily, TNEB generates only 4,000 MW, relying on private players for the remaining supply.

The Southern Region Power Committee predicted the state’s peak power demand to be 22,150 MW this year while last year’s power demand stood at 20,830 MW on May 2, 2024.

Tamil Nadu’s electricity demand is steadily increasing due to population growth and expanding industries, a senior official told TNIE.

The state power utility caters to nearly 3.5 crore consumers, including 2.5 crore domestic users, 40 lakh commercial consumers, and 25 lakh agricultural connections.