Mutt moves HC, demands Jain site status for Thiruparankundram hill

MADURAI: Swasthi Shri Laxmisena Bhattarak Bhattacharya Maha Swamigal of Sri Jina Kanchi Jain Mutt in Villupuram filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, seeking direction to declare the Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai as ‘Samanar Kundru’ and forbear any activity in the hill that are against Jain principles.

According to the petitioner, the caves in the hill have several inscriptions and images indicating that the hill was used by Jain ascetics, before it was attributed to the Hindu shrine. This, along with some historical facts, proves the predominance of Jain community in the hill, he added.

The recent attempts by two communal forces to acquire the hill desecrate the sacredness of the Jain structures in the hill and affect the sentiments of the people of the Jain community, he further said.

Citing Section 3 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958, the petitioner said that the hill should be protected and maintained as an ancient monument of national importance.

A bench of Justices J Nisha Banu and L Victoria Gowri adjourned the plea and other similar cases pending in connection with the issue for three weeks, for filing of counter affidavit by all stakeholders.