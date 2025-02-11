PMK lawyers’ forum plans protest for caste census

CHENNAI: PMK-affiliated Advocates Forum for Social Justice, along with various caste-based organisations, has announced a massive protest in Chennai, urging the state government to conduct a caste census.

They argue such a survey is essential to ensure equitable reservation for all communities based on their population.

A consultation meeting with various caste-based organisations was held here under the chair of PMK president Dr Anbumani Ramadoss. The meeting discussed the urgent need for a caste-based population census in Tamil Nadu to protect the state’s 69 per cent reservation policy.