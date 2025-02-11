Political strategist Prashant Kishor meets TVK president Vijay

CHENNAI: With just one more year to go for the Assembly election, political strategist Prashant Kishor met Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president and actor Vijay at the party’s headquarters in Panaiyur on Monday.

Sources said the meeting lasted for over an hour, during which Kishor and Vijay are believed to have discussed the party’s roadmap and potential alliances.

Despite there is no official statement from either side, the discussion assumes significance as Vijay is expected to make his electoral debut in 2026.

Sources added that during the meeting with Kishore, the party’s general secretary for election Aadhav Arjuna and other key functionaries were present.

Kishor had worked with DMK ahead of the 2021 election. However, after the election, he announced that he was quitting as an election strategist. He is now running a party called Jan Suraaj.