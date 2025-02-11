Varagaliyar in tears as Ramu bids final adieu to home of 47 years

COIMBATORE: A 55-year-old captive elephant, Ramu, died at Varagaliyar camp in Ulanthy forest range in Pollachi forest division of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) on Monday.

The animal was undergoing treatment for the last three months for general weakness, dental infection, and digestive disorders. It died at 6.30am on Monday. Ramu was captured at Kalikesam in Kanniyakumari division on November 20, 1978, and brought to the ATR.

“We gave it antibiotics, anti-inflammatory, rehydration IV fluids, and administered vitamin injections periodically in the last three months. But the animal remained weak. It did not even go for grazing in the last two days. The animal did not consume its regular diet and water due to which it turned anemic and dehydrated. We suspect organ failure may have led to his death and have sent samples of organs for analysis,” an officer said.

After postmortem by E Vijayaraghavan, forest veterinary assistant surgeon of ATR, mahouts, kavadis and tribals of Varagaliyar bid a teary farewell to Ramu.