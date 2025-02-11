Veerappan nephew seeks Rs 20 lakh aid for ‘custodial death’, Madras HC rejects plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has dismissed a petition filed by sandalwood smuggler Veerappan’s nephew, seeking a Rs 20 lakh compensation for the alleged custodial death of his father G Arjunan, a close aide of the forest brigand.

Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy on Monday rejected the plea saying it was filed nearly 30 years after Arjunan allegedly disappeared.

The petitioner, A Sathish Kumar of Anjetti Taluk in Krishnagiri, alleged that Arjunan went missing soon after Eriyur police lodged a case against him. Cases were registered under Indian Arms Act, Indian Explosives Act and TADA in 1993, the petitioner said.