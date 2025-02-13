Temperature to be 3 degrees Celsius above normal in parts of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Wednesday predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal at isolated pockets across Tamil Nadu until Friday.

Dry weather is expected to prevail over TN, Puducherry, and Karaikal for the next week.

“The temperature is likely to be higher only in one or two places. Overall, the sky will remain clear with no rainfall, and winds will be calm. As a result, temperatures are expected to be higher than normal,” said an RMC official.

A deviation of 2 degrees Celsius on either side is considered normal, he added. The forecast also indicates that mist or haze may occur during morning hours in isolated TN pockets, Puducherry, and Karaikal on Thursday. On Wednesday, Tirupattur recorded the highest temperature in Tamil Nadu at 36.1 degrees Celsius.

Kodaikanal and Coonoor recorded 3.3 degrees Celsius higher than normal, with temperatures at 22.5 degrees Celsius and 24.3 degrees Celsius. Chennai recorded 33.2 degrees Celsius, recording a deviation of 1.8 degrees Celsius above normal.

For Chennai, the maximum temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius and the minimum 23 degrees Celsius, with a partly cloudy sky on Thursday.