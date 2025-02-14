Robbers attack elderly couple near Bargur; loot 23 sovereigns gold, Rs 50000

KRISHNAGIRI: Three unidentified people robbed 23 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 50,000 from the house of an elderly couple near Bargur in the wee hours of Thursday.

According to police, S Sundaresan (73) a farmer, and his wife Manjula (55) live on the farm at Kallethupatti village. Sundaresan also does financial business. On Thursday, he heard his dog barking and opened the door to check. At that time, three men holding knives tried to barge into the house.

Sundaresan tried to block them and suffered a minor injury on his hand. His wife tried to come out and was threatened by the gang. The gang cut off the power connection and barged into the house. They threatened the couple and robbed 23 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 50,000 cash from the house.

The couple raised the alarm and also informed the police. SP P Thangadurai and Bargur DSP R Muthukrishnan rushed to the spot. Sundaresan took treatment for his injury at Bargur government hospital. Later in the day, he lodged a complaint with Bargur police.

Four special teams with 16 police personnel led by Bargur DSP R Muthukrishnan and Uthangarai DSP Srinivasan are investigating. Forensic experts have lifted some samples.