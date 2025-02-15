Master plan for Kovai, Madurai in March: CM M K Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced that the master plans for Coimbatore and Madurai will be unveiled next month. The government is also formulating 10 regional development plans to boost growth in both urban and rural areas across Tamil Nadu, the CM said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 17th edition of FAIRPRO 2025 at the Chennai Trade Centre, the CM said the upcoming master plan for Chennai will serve as a road map for the city’s development over the next two decades. The plan aims to address key challenges, including infrastructure, housing, and environmental sustainability, to expedite urban expansion and improve the quality of life of the residents.

The CM noted that 48% of the state’s population currently resides in urban areas, making TN one of the most urbanised states in India. Additionally, he revealed plans for the development of new townships in nine growth centres around Chennai, including Minjur, Tiruvallur, Thirumazhisai, Mamallapuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Maraimalai Nagar, Thiruperumbudur, and Parandur. These projects aim to decongest Chennai, establish new economic hubs, improve transportation connectivity, and ensure sustainable growth on city’s periphery, he said.

Stalin also announced that the Kuthambakkam bus terminus will soon become operational, providing better connectivity to the city’s outskirts. Modern transport hubs in Chengalpattu and Mamallapuram will be opened next year to cater to the increasing commuter population.

During the event, the CM unveiled ‘Super Chennai,’ an initiative by CREDAI Chennai aimed at repositioning Chennai as a future-ready global city and reinforcing its status as India’s most vibrant investment destination.

Acknowledging the contributions of CREDAI, Stalin said, “Buildings are the first visible markers of a state’s progress. I see your organisation and this exhibition as symbols of Tamil Nadu’s growth. Food, clothing, and shelter are fundamental human needs, and your role in fulfilling one of these essentials is crucial not just for the people but also for the government.”