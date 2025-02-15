Parents raise suspicion over death of autistic girl's death in hostel premises

TIRUNELVELI: Parents of a six-year-old autistic girl, who was studying at a special school in Palayamkottai, have petitioned the Tirunelveli city police on Friday alleging that their daughter died under mysterious circumstances at the hostel premises.

Sources said, the deceased girl, identified as Abitha, was the second child of Madasamy and Jaya from Kayathar in Thoothukudi district. She used to live in a hostel run by the school authorities. Abitha was admitted to the special school three months ago for therapy and developmental support.

"On Thursday night, the school authorities informed Jaya that her daughter fell in the bathroom and was being taken to a nearby private hospital. She was then referred to the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH). When Jaya reached the hospital from Kayathar, doctors told that her daughter had allegedly died around 9 pm. Jaya alleged that there were injuries on Abitha's body, including marks on her head and eyes," sources added.

Abitha's parents and her relatives refused to take her body and asked the police to conduct a postmortem examination. They submitted a petition at the TvMCH police station, seeking a thorough investigation into their daughter's death.