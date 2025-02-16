EPS statements prove AIADMK’s covert alliance with BJP: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: “Opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami’s statements sound like a dubbed voice for the BJP. His statements are proving that AIADMK is in a covert alliance with the saffron party,” Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Saturday as part of the ‘Ungalil Oruvan’ initiative, where he answers questions in a recorded video.

In the video, Stalin answered nine questions on different topics. Stalin equated Palaniswami’s statements with that of the BJP while referring to the latter’s remarks that the recent Delhi poll, which the BJP won, was a blow to the INDIA bloc. Referring to certain remarks of the DMK’s alliance partners and the concerns that there seemed to be a conflict within the alliance, Stalin said he took the remarks as advice and did not see them as conflict.

On the increasing incidents of crime against women, Stalin said, “We are taking swift action against those involved. Irrespective of their backgrounds, we are arresting them. I introduced a bill in the Assembly and enacted a law to enhance punishment for sexual offences and announced special courts.” On imposition of President’s rule in Manipur,

Stalin said, “Manipur has been burning for two years and about 220 people have already died. The union government was protecting Biren Singh.” Stalin said “After his audio got released, it came to light that he had a hand in the violence. The SC has intervened. Now without any other option, they have made Singh resign.”