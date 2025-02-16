Fired-up matchstick industry in dire financial straits, staring at a bleak future
VIRUDHUNAGAR: The century-old matchstick industry which once kept the home fires burning of lakhs of workers appears to be going up in flames if the smoke signals are to be believed. Financial problems have been plaguing the industry hit by modern-day competition and the resultant labour turnover. Staring at a bleak future, the migrant workers are no more fired up to continue as they are picking up sticks and moving to places that match up to their standard of living.
According to industry sources, approximately 300 factories, mostly mechanised, are currently operational, supporting around 3 lakh people directly and indirectly. The wages vary significantly depending on the type of unit. For instance, in mechanised units, average daily wage for a worker is Rs 370. However, in manual units, it’s around Rs 100. The workers claim despite the rising cost of living, their earnings have not increased proportionately, making it difficult for them to make ends meet.
M Kani, a 42-year-old Mettupatti resident, said when she started off she was paid `3 for filling matchsticks in 140 matchboxes. But even after two decades, her income has risen to only Rs 7.5. “I earn Rs 100 per day, but it’s barely enough to buy groceries and basic amenities for my family,” Kani said, adding that her parents, former matchstick workers, had hoped her life would improve and insisted her to work at the units, but “I am struggling to keep my head above water”.
A Meenakumari (25) from Bihar also expressed concern about her husband Ananjith Kumar’s low wages who works at a matchstick unit near Sattur. “Recently, all our relatives who worked in the unit returned to Bihar because of low income, and we too plan to follow suit,” she said.
During TNIE’s visit to some of the matchstick units in Sattur, local workers and owners revealed that migrant workers are no longer employed in the unit, unlike in the past. “We hired 20 migrant workers through a contractor, but eight of them left within days due to wage issues,” an owner said.
A 55-year-old manager at a matchstick unit in Ramachandrapuram revealed that people from around 35 families from northern states worked here till last year. Now, only one family remains. “Several years ago, the unit owner built seven temporary houses for the migrant workers near the factory. Subsequently, as many sought jobs, 10 more houses were built. However, two months ago, nearly all of them either returned to their native places or left for greener pastures,” he said.
However, A Vijayalakshmi, a 38-year-old local resident, feels fortunate to have a job, especially after 60 others in the locality lost jobs when their matchstick unit shut three months ago. “Those jobless workers are unable to relocate to other places due to family constraints and are now looking for work at other matchstick units,” she said.
K Ponraj (38), another owner, told TNIE that he got into matchstick manufacturing near Thayilpatti three years ago. However, despite his efforts, he is struggling to make profits. “Only large-scale, high-profile units are managing to stay afloat these days,” he said.
The owners said mechanisation has led to the decline of manual matchstick units. Over the past decade, approximately 1,000 hand-filling units have been forced to shut down. But at the same time, the mechanised units are also facing the brunt of the competition. They too are staring at a bleak future, especially after single-use cigarette lighters became widely popular.
Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore told TNIE that he will raise the issue of smuggling of plastic lighter parts during the parliamentary session.
(This series marks 100 years of the matchbox industry in Tamil Nadu)