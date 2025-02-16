Fired-up matchstick industry in dire financial straits, staring at a bleak future

A Meenakumari (25) from Bihar also expressed concern about her husband Ananjith Kumar’s low wages who works at a matchstick unit near Sattur. “Recently, all our relatives who worked in the unit returned to Bihar because of low income, and we too plan to follow suit,” she said.

During TNIE’s visit to some of the matchstick units in Sattur, local workers and owners revealed that migrant workers are no longer employed in the unit, unlike in the past. “We hired 20 migrant workers through a contractor, but eight of them left within days due to wage issues,” an owner said.

A 55-year-old manager at a matchstick unit in Ramachandrapuram revealed that people from around 35 families from northern states worked here till last year. Now, only one family remains. “Several years ago, the unit owner built seven temporary houses for the migrant workers near the factory. Subsequently, as many sought jobs, 10 more houses were built. However, two months ago, nearly all of them either returned to their native places or left for greener pastures,” he said.

However, A Vijayalakshmi, a 38-year-old local resident, feels fortunate to have a job, especially after 60 others in the locality lost jobs when their matchstick unit shut three months ago. “Those jobless workers are unable to relocate to other places due to family constraints and are now looking for work at other matchstick units,” she said.

K Ponraj (38), another owner, told TNIE that he got into matchstick manufacturing near Thayilpatti three years ago. However, despite his efforts, he is struggling to make profits. “Only large-scale, high-profile units are managing to stay afloat these days,” he said.

The owners said mechanisation has led to the decline of manual matchstick units. Over the past decade, approximately 1,000 hand-filling units have been forced to shut down. But at the same time, the mechanised units are also facing the brunt of the competition. They too are staring at a bleak future, especially after single-use cigarette lighters became widely popular.

Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore told TNIE that he will raise the issue of smuggling of plastic lighter parts during the parliamentary session.

(This series marks 100 years of the matchbox industry in Tamil Nadu)