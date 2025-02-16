Foresters to create fire line from Thirumurthy foothill to Kurumalai

TIRUPPUR: Revenue and forest department officials under the leadership of Udumalaipet Revenue Divisional Officer N Kumar decided to create a 6-metre-wide fire line from the foothill of Thirumurthy to Kurumalai settlement in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) for those residing in the hill villages.

This decision was made after the members of the Tamil Nadu Tribal People’s Association along with the villagers of various Udumalai tribal settlements started an indefinite protest in front of the District Forest Officers office on Friday urging officials for a road to their settlement.

Sources said there are 15 tribal hamlets including Kurumalai, Kuzhipatti, and Mavadappu in the Udumalai forest range, which is under the ATR, in the district. About 1,300 families live in those settlements. However, allegedly the hill villagers have been fighting for about 50 years for a road to these villages, but their demand is not yet fulfilled.

Villagers said, “Of these 15 settlements, eight settlements have an earthen road connecting Udumalaipet to Chinnar Road. It did not connect the remaining seven settlements. However, if a road is constructed from the foothill of Thirumurthy to Kurumalai at a distance of about six kilometres, the people of these seven settlements can easily come to Udumalaipet.”

Sources said that during a discussion with villagers, officials decided to create a six-meter-wide fire line from the foothill of Thirumurthy to the Kurumalai settlement, along the traditional path that the tribal people have been using for a long time. This includes the conservation of wildlife and it was decided to take steps through the district forest officials to obtain the necessary NOC for the construction of the earthen road.

Sources added, “A decision has also been made to maintain the existing mud roads and to take necessary steps to maintain the footbridge across the River Palar on the road leading to Thalingi settlement. The officials also agreed to take steps to construct a road to the Eesalthittu settlement.”

Devendra Kumar Meena, Tiruppur DFO, said, “They have agreed to comply with norms and have also requested to maintain the existing roads without changing its nature and character. Proposals will be sent to get permission from the concerned authority.”

He added, “According to this, one old coupe road (mud) is there for two kilometres in the plains. They use the path for their movement. We are checking our old records to confirm it. All old coupe roads are also maintained as fire lines. If this coupe road exists in any records, it will be maintained as a fire-line.”