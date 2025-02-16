Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, CM N Rangasamy inaugurates Indo-French Festival 2025

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy inaugurated the Indo-French Festival 2025-A Touch of France- at Gandhi Thidal on Friday. The event, organised by the Puducherry Tourism Department, aims to highlight the cultural and historical ties between India and France.
Speaking about the longstanding relationship between the two nations, Kailashnathan said, "It is true that Puducherry, with its blend of Indian and French heritage, serves as the perfect backdrop for this festival. It commemorates the deep-rooted ties between India and France.
Referring to Puducherry’s historical ties with France, he said, "French rule lasted from 1674 to 1954, and Puducherry remains an example of the coexistence of two distinct cultures."
He also mentioned Puducherry's recognition as a top travel destination. "I recollect that Puducherry has been ranked second among the top globally trending must-visit destinations for 2025, after Toulouse in France. Both cities share a connection with French culture," he said.
Highlighting on the presence of a French community in Puducherry and the role of French as an official language, the L-G said, "There are around 6,500 French people registered in South India, of whom about 5,000 reside in Puducherry," he said.
Speaking on educational ties, he stated, "France has been a preferred destination for Indian students pursuing higher studies. Institutions such as École Française d’Extrême-Orient and the French Institute of Pondicherry contribute to research in Indology, history, and environmental sciences."
CM N Rangasamy highlighted the festival's importance for tourism. "This festival is part of the efforts taken by the tourism department for the development of tourism in Puducherry. Puducherry is one of the favourite tourist destinations in the world, and I am happy about that," he said.
He spoke about the historical ties between Puducherry and France. "French culture and Puducherry have strong and old connections, and it still continues. Our ministers are invited for events in France," he said.
Speaking about cultural exchanges, Rangasamy said, "People from various parts of the world and our country visit Puducherry to see the heritage buildings in French style and experience French cuisine.
The three-day festival will feature cultural performances, workshops, exhibitions, and interactive sessions showcasing the Indo-French connection. The inaugural event was attended by Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Tourism Minister K Lakshminarayanan, MLA Annibal Kennedy, Chief Secretary Dr. Sharath Chauhan, Consul General of France in Pondicherry and Chennai Etienne Rolland Piegue, and Tourism Secretary Dr. D Manikandan.