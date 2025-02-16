Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan, CM N Rangasamy inaugurates Indo-French Festival 2025

PUDUCHERRY: Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy inaugurated the Indo-French Festival 2025-A Touch of France- at Gandhi Thidal on Friday. The event, organised by the Puducherry Tourism Department, aims to highlight the cultural and historical ties between India and France.

Speaking about the longstanding relationship between the two nations, Kailashnathan said, "It is true that Puducherry, with its blend of Indian and French heritage, serves as the perfect backdrop for this festival. It commemorates the deep-rooted ties between India and France.

Referring to Puducherry’s historical ties with France, he said, "French rule lasted from 1674 to 1954, and Puducherry remains an example of the coexistence of two distinct cultures."

He also mentioned Puducherry's recognition as a top travel destination. "I recollect that Puducherry has been ranked second among the top globally trending must-visit destinations for 2025, after Toulouse in France. Both cities share a connection with French culture," he said.

Highlighting on the presence of a French community in Puducherry and the role of French as an official language, the L-G said, "There are around 6,500 French people registered in South India, of whom about 5,000 reside in Puducherry," he said.