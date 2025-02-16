Three minors, one youth arrested for rape near Pollachi

COIMBATORE: The Pollachi All Women police arrested three minors and a youth on charges of raping two school girls on Friday. They are on the lookout for one other minor who is absconding.

Police said that the four minors were school dropouts and joined hands with an 18-year-old, a daily wage labourer. They took the two schoolgirls and a boy to an isolated place and allegedly raped them.

“After a few villagers noticed the gang frequenting the isolated place, they reported it to the Childline ‘1098’. We have arrested them on Friday evening,” police said. “The boys raped them multiple times. We have registered cases under various sections of Pocso Act.

The youth was remanded to Coimbatore Central Prison while the minor boys were lodged at an observation home for juveniles in the city.” After seizing mobile phones from them, police found that they had allegedly recorded the sexual act.