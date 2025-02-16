Until Tamil Nadu accepts NEP, funds will be withheld: Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday categorically said that funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme will not be released for Tamil Nadu unless the state government accepts the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, in its entirety.

Pradhan accused the DMK government of acting out of political motivations and questioned why TN alone is resisting the policy when the rest of the country has implemented it. He was speaking to reporters at the inauguration of the Kashi Tamil Sangamam in Varanasi.

Pradhan claimed the TN government had initially agreed to the centre’s conditions but later withdrew. Claiming the non-release of funds was the state’s fault, he said, “They are politically motivated and not acting for the welfare of the people of TN.” Saying the state must adhere to constitutional norms, he said, “They cannot think they are above the constitution. They must accept the NEP in letter and spirit.”

On a question that pointed out the NEP includes implementation of the three-language policy, Pradhan asked if TN was against Tamil as the NEP emphasises that local language is the primary medium of instruction.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said union government schools in TN already follow a three-language system. “If a student wants to learn Tamil, English and Kannada, what is wrong with that?” he asked.

Asked if the funds would be withheld indefinitely, he said it is based on the rule of law. He asked why the TN government wouldn’t follow the established framework of governance, and charged that “they are divisive people”.