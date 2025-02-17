Independent MLA urges urgent action as mysterious fever claims lives in Puducherry village

PUDUCHERRY: P Angalane, Independent MLA from Thiruphuvanai constituency, has urged the government for immediate action to address a mysterious fever outbreak in Kalitheerthalkuppam village amidst growing fear among residents following multiple deaths linked to unexplained illnesses.

In a memorandum to Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday, Angalan stated that the village has witnessed over 10 deaths in recent days, with victims experiencing symptoms like cold and fever before succumbing within a short period.

"People are very afraid of this mystery fever," Angalan noted in the letter. He emphasised the need for urgent medical intervention to identify the cause and prevent further casualties.

He sought deployment of a Special Medical Team to investigate the root cause of the illness and provide necessary treatment as well as conducting a Medical Camp to screen residents and identify potential cases early. He suggested the distribution of Kabasura Herbal Drink as a preventive measure as well as ensuring Clean Drinking Water to prevent waterborne illnesses that could be contributing to the health crisis.

The MLA’s appeal comes in response to rising panic in the village, where residents are increasingly hesitant to step out due to fear of infection. Angalan also forwarded copies of his request to the Chief Secretary (Health Department) and the Director General (Health Department) to expedite the process.

"Public health officials have been asked to visit the village and collect blood and other samples for testing", Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr Ravichandran told TNIE.

A medical camp will be organised on Saturday and the recent deaths from the village in government hospitals will also be investigated, he added.