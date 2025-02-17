National highway in Tamil Nadu turns toll road with minor tweak; users pay Rs 36 crore

CHENNAI: By adding just 1.5 metres of road on either side, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has converted the 110km two-lane Vellore-Tiruvannamalai-Villupuram National Highway (NH) into a tolled road.

The three toll plazas — Vallam, Enamkariyanandal, and Thennamadevi — located on the road have collected about Rs 36 crore in 20 months from April 2023 to November 2024 while the total fund spent on the project by the union government was only Rs 273 crore, revealed data sourced through RTI by TNIE.

Unlike other road projects executed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the Vellore-Villupuram NH-234 was upgraded using funds exclusively allocated by MoRTH, with no bank loans involved.

This means motorists are essentially paying vehicle user fee at tolls for travelling on a highway that was upgraded using their own contributions through fees, cess, and other taxes. As per RTI data, the average monthly collection in the three tolls stands at Rs 1.82 crore.

MoRTH’s primary revenue sources include the cess levied on petrol and diesel under the Central Road Fund and fee from driving licences and vehicle registrations.

‘Road poorly designed, no facility at toll plazas’

The two-lane road was marginally widened from 5 metres to 8.5 metres during the expansion work carried out by the NH wing of the state highways between 2018 and 2023. Toll collection began in January 2023.

Officials from the NH wing (state highways) said NH Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules 2008 permit the establishment of toll plazas on highways widened using government funds. “The conversion of a road into a tolled one does not require any consent or approval from the state government after it was handed over to MoRTH,” said an official.