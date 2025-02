Translation tussle

A cringeworthy moment unfolded at Coimbatore’s 1998 blast memorial event when BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, handed the mic to translate Tejasvi Surya’s English speech, threw a curveball. “Do you even need translation?” she quipped, brushing off the task mid-event, claiming the crowd grasped the Bengaluru MP’s words. Cadres squirmed as Surya charged ahead, leaving many lost till a local leader jumped in halfway. The dais buzzed with unspoken tension—senior leaders later chuckled it off as Vanathi’s “clever sidestep” to avoid playing second fiddle to a junior. “She’s no rookie translator,” shrugged a party insider, hinting at image optics in her turf. Off the record, others dubbed it a “hierarchy flex,” wrapped in Tamil pride. Awkward? Maybe. Strategic? Absolutely. -R Kirubakaran

MK Stalin’s newfound ‘Appa’ status has taken the internet by storm. In a recent ‘Ungalil Oruvan’ video, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister beamed with pride as youngsters called him ‘Appa’. But, netizens being their usual cheeky selves, decided to poke fun. “Appa, can I get my share of the assets, please?” asked one witty commenter. Another joked that unmarried 90s kids might start seeking ‘Appa’ Stalin’s help in finding a match. Now, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s got some competition – with youngsters clamouring for ‘Appa’ Stalin’s paternal wisdom and a slice of his property! -Subashini Vijayakumar

The DMK government’s handling of the Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) portfolio is raising eyebrows. Since taking office in 2021, the portfolio has changed hands a staggering five times. It started off with R Gandhi, then went to RS Raja Kannappan, then back to Gandhi, then back to Kannappan, and now, finally, it’s landed on K Ponmudy. It’s enough to give anyone whiplash. This constant shuffling raises questions about the government’s priorities for the sector. Is there something more to it? One thing’s for sure: the KVIB deserves stable leadership, not a game of ministerial musical chairs. -T Muruganandham

