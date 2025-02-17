Scuffle erupts between journos and ex-minister K C Veeramani while trying to cover Vellore Fort event

VELLORE: A group of journalists faced unexpected resistance while attempting to enter the Vellore Fort to cover the event.

After the reporters were denied entry through the Thanthai Periyar Gate, they proceeded to Gate 3 to enter the media gallery. But, the situation escalated when former minister K C Veeramani allegedly confronted them. Eyewitnesses said Veeramani asked, “Who asked you to come here?”

Expressing dismay, one of the journalists said, “We were carrying out our professional duties, but the former minister’s reaction was uncalled for and disrespectful.” Due to the scuffle, most journalists were unable to enter the venue. Highlighting the difficulties faced by videographers and photographers, sources said it was nearly impossible for the professionals to access the venue.

K C Veeramani told TNIE, “I didn’t push or say anything wrong to the photographers or reporters. They tried to push the barricade and enter the place. Otherwise, we had made all the arrangements for the journalists at our event.”

The journalists, however, refuted Veeramani’s comments.