TNCC president slams Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's statement on NEP, calls it against federalism

KANNIYAKUMARI: Reacting to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s statement that funds under the Samagra Shiksha scheme will not be released for Tamil Nadu unless the state government accepts the National Education Policy (NEP) in its entirety, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said education is a subject in the concurrent list, and hence the union government should consult with state governments before taking decision, instead of acting unilaterally.

Selvaperunthagai made the remark during the inaugural event of Kanniyakumari west district party office building at Kuzhithurai here on Sunday. Speaking to reporters, the TNCC chief said the union minister's statement was unacceptable. He recollected that Tamil Nadu had also raised objections when the Congress-led government under Rajiv Gandhi attempted to introduce Navodya schools. The central government gave up the proposal, but did not deny any educational funds to the state; that was democracy, he said.

He further said when the state government opposes a central government law, citing it as non-beneficial to the state, the centre should accept it. "It is the voice of Tamil Nadu and its chief minister reflects the voice of the state's people. A government elected by a majority of the people, is in power in Tamil Nadu, as per the Indian constitution. The central government adamantly denying funds to the state is the pinnacle of arrogance. It is against the doctrine of federalism, and the people of the state and country will not accept it," he added.