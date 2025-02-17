Two youths arrested for hurling crude bomb at Pondicherry restaurant

Tamil Nadu

No injuries were reported as the establishment was closed on the day of the incident.
PUDUCHERRY: Two youngsters were arrested on Sunday for allegedly hurling a crude bomb at a restaurant in Thirubhuvanai. No injuries were reported as the establishment was closed on the day of the incident.

According to sources from Thirubhuvanai Police Station, one Senthilkumar from Thirubhuvanaipalayam runs the restaurant at Four Road Junction in Thirubhuvanai. Sources said that on Saturday night, when the restaurant was closed, residents and shopkeepers in the area heard a loud blast and informed Senthilkumar. He arrived at the spot and found the roofing sheets and lights were damaged, said sources.

Suspecting a bomb explosion, he alerted the Thirubhuvanai police, who confirmed that a crude bomb had been hurled. Upon Senthilkumar’s complaint, a case was registered. During the inquiry, the police found that Senthilkumar's son, who was once friends with the two suspects -- G Sabarivasan alias Saravanapriyan (24) and B Prabhakaran (19), from the same locality -- had a falling out. To threaten him, the suspects hurled the bomb at his father's restaurant, a police official said.

The police arrested the two on Sunday and are investigating how they procured the explosives. Following court proceedings on Sunday evening, the two were remanded to judicial custody.

