Car driver arrested for sexual assault of teenager in Tamil Nadu

THANJAVUR: A 30-year-old car driver has been arrested on Monday for alleged sexual assault on a 14-year-old girl from Chennai. The Vallam All-Women Police arrested C Bhuvaneswaran on charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting the girl. He is a resident of Annai Sathya Nagar in Thanjavur. Sources say the crime came to light during police patrol on Sunday night at the Thanjavur new bus stand.

The cops noticed a man with a girl. As she was found unwell, the police questioned him. The girl is said to have told the police that one Jagadeeswaran (24) of Tiruvonam area in Thanjavur district fell in love with her while he was working in Chennai. She reached Thanjavur on February 13 after he called her over the phone, asking her to come.

Upon arrival from Chennai, she called Jagadeeswaran, but he did not pick up the phone. Bhuvaneswaran approached her at the bus stand and assured her to find Jagadeeswaran. But he took her to his house where he sexually assaulted the girl, the police said. On Sunday (Feb 16) he tried to send her back to Chennai on a bus but the police found them. The police booked Bhuvaneswaran under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Jagadeeswaran was arrested on charges of stalking the girl.