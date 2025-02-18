Cybercrimes registered in TN up 2.5 times in last two years

CHENNAI: At a time when ‘digital arrest’ and ‘online trading app’ scams have become commonplace, official data of state police shows the number of registered cybercrime cases has jumped by two-and-a-half times in the last two years. In 2022, the state police registered 2,082 cybercrime cases, which jumped to 4,121 the next year and 5,385 in 2024.

Despite this spike, an official statement of the Tamil Nadu police said only 3% of complaints that they get is converted into an FIR, while CSRs are filed in 50% of the cases.

To put the data in perspective, across India, Tamil Nadu ranks first in filing of CSRs and third in registration of FIRs in such cyber crime cases, the statement said. The statement, however, did not say where Tamil Nadu stands in terms of the total number of complaints reported.

The reason for this is two-pronged; firstly, a Madras High Court order enables courts to freeze accounts and return a portion of the scammed money to victims without filing of FIR. Just a complaint on the official National Cyber Report Portal (NCRP) is enough. Secondly, the police said they file FIRs only in cases where the amount involved is huge or there is evidence of an organised network at play.

For instance, a case by Avadi police found evidence of 13 bank accounts of an accused used in 135 similar ‘digital arrest’ and ‘online trading’ scams.