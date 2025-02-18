Motor vehicle inspector booked by DVAC for demanding Rs 20K bribe in Tamil Nadu

TIRUNELVELI: The district unit of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) recently registered a case against a motor vehicle inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 20,000 for registering a new SUV in Valliyoor. A phone conversation in which the inspector, identified as Perumal, allegedly demanded the bribe from the complainant's friend went viral on social media on Monday.



Speaking to TNIE, the complainant, R Suresh Packiam, said the inspector had already received Rs 10,000 from him through the GPay account of his broker. "I bought a new SUV last year. To register the vehicle, I, accompanied by my friend Lawrance, who is also a councillor of Valliyoor town panchayat, went to the registration office and paid Rs 4,35,490 as registration fees, taxes, and a late fee. However, Perumal refused to register my vehicle and openly demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000. He also called Lawrance over the phone and asked for the money," he said.



Suresh further said that he transferred Rs 10,000 to his broker's GPay account as instructed by Perumal. "He later demanded another Rs 5,000. Hence, I filed a complaint with the DVAC. Following their advice, I went to Perumal's office and attempted to give him chemical-laced currency notes, but a broker alerted him just before he could receive the money," he added.



Based on their preliminary inquiry, E Mcclarine Eskhol, Additional Superintendent of Police, DVAC, registered a case against Perumal under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act and initiated an inquiry. Meanwhile, the audio recording of Perumal allegedly demanding bribe from Lawrance has gone viral on social media.