‘Senior, junior leaders must be treated on a par’ says former minister K A Sengottaiyan

TIRUCHY: Former minister K A Sengottaiyan on Monday said that there should be no distinction between senior and junior leaders in politics, and it would be better if leaders concentrated on their respective responsibilities without making unnecessary public comments.

Touching upon the role of senior leaders in the party, he noted that just because someone holds a senior position, it doesn’t mean they are entitled to speak on every matter.

Once again the leader asserted that he did not ‘boycott’ the ceremony held in Annur to felicitate AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami.

When asked about a potential alliance between the BJP and the AIADMK, the nine-time MLA replied that the query should be directed to Palaniswami.

He further claimed the AIADMK lost the Anthiyur Assembly seat in 2021 due to betrayal by certain individuals within the party.

Sharing his views on a variety of pressing political issues, Sengottaiyan emphasised that internal sabotage had affected the electoral outcome in the Anthiyur seat.

The party had lost it to the DMK by a narrow 1,275 votes.