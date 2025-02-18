Teachers’ associations seek release of Samagra Shiksha funds, warn of agitation in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Various government teachers’ associations have warned of protests if the central government continues to withhold Rs 2,401 crore in Samagra Shiksha funds to Tamil Nadu citing the state’s refusal to implement the three-language policy and PM SHRI schools.

In a statement, the Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Teachers’ Association termed the move unconstitutional, arguing that education falls under the Concurrent List and that the union government cannot impose the three-language policy on the state.

The association added that the delay in fund release is affecting several schemes and teachers’ salaries. “We will launch a signature campaign urging the union to release the funds and submit it to the President and prime minister. If the funds are not released, we will stage protests along with other teachers’ associations,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, in a letter to the Prime Minister, the Tamil Nadu Block Resource Teacher Educators Association pointed out that the lack of funds is disrupting various educational schemes, including those aimed at improving access to education and fostering inclusivity. The association also mentioned that nearly 20,000 employees working under the scheme are at risk of salary disruptions. They urged the prime minister to intervene immediately.