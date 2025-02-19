CM Stalin lays foundation stone for Madurai, Tiruchy Tidel Parks

TIRUCHY/MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin via videoconference on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for two Tidel Parks – one each at Tiruchy and Madurai – that will be set up at a combined cost of Rs 717 crore.

On the Tidel Park in Tiruchy, Collector M Pradeep Kumar said the facility, with a built-up area of 5.58 lakh sq ft, will come up at Panjappur at a cost of Rs 403 crore. It is expected to be completed in about 18 months. Once completed, the seven-storey building can accommodate around 10,000 employees of leading IT and software companies, he added.

The project is part of the efforts of the state government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin to attract higher investments and creation of more job opportunities, especially for the youth, he further said.

Tiruchy Mayor Mu Anbalagan, Corporation Commissioner V Saravanan, and MLAs A Soundarapandian (Laldugi) and M Palaniyandi (Srirangam) were present alongside the collector during the foundation laying ceremony at the site.

The Tidel park in Madurai will be set up near the Mattuthavani bus stand in the city at a cost of Rs 314 crore. The thirteen-storey facility spread over 5.34 lakh sq ft aims to attract IT, ITES and BPO firms besides startups. It will have a capacity to house around 12,000 employees. The park focuses on providing employment opportunities for local youth as well as improving the socio-economic status of the region, a release stated.

Minister for IT PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan along with District Collector MS Sangeetha, Corporation Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth and Corporation Commissioner Chitra Vijayan inspected the site after the foundation-laying event. The TIDEL park project is a joint venture between TIDCO and ELCOT, officials said.