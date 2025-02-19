CM Stalin requests timely release of central funds

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the union government to release funds within a stipulated time-frame to enable the state to implement centrally sponsored schemes.
Stalin made the demand in a letter addressed to Union Minister for Women & Child Development Annapurna Devi on Tuesday in which he referred to a missive by the centre, dated January 31, where it was stated Rs 716.05 crore was lying unspent in the State Non-lapsable Account (SNA) as of January 29, 2025 under Mission Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, Mission Shakti and Mission Vatsalya.
The chief minister pointed out the state government is efficiently implementing all welfare schemes, and the state’s contribution to these schemes is always timely. However, he highlighted that the release of the union government’s share is often delayed, with the state receiving it at the fag end of the financial year or in the subsequent quarters, thereby causing a delay in fund utilisation.
Stalin cited a significant portion of the unspent funds, amounting to Rs 409.17 crore, is tied up in Mission Saksham Anganwadi & POSHAN 2.0 for which the release for the fourth quarter of the year 2023-2024 was only done on March 26, 2024.
Similar delays have occurred for Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti, he said, adding as a result, the state has to carry over funds to the next financial year.
Stalin further raised concerns regarding the Pradhan Mantri Mathru Vandhana Yojana (PMMVY), under which the central share of Rs 184 crore has not been released for the past two years. This has affected the disbursement of aid to beneficiaries, with Rs 30.65 crore currently lying unutilised in the SNA due to technical issues, he added.
Though as per PMMVY guidelines, the state share should be deposited after the central share was credited, not even a single release was made by the centre in the last two years, he alleged.
‘Delay in fund release affects its utilisation’
(With agency inputs)