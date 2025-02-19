Highways department to complete Avinashi foot overbridge work by March 15

TIRUPPUR: The state highways department is likely to complete the construction of a foot over-bridge in front of the new bus stand in Avinashi on the Salem-Kochi road by March 15.

The highways department is constructing a foot overbridge at a cost of Rs 2 crore under the MLA constituency development funds. The work was started in August 2024, but has been stalled for the last few months.

GV Ravikumar, president of Nallathu Nanbargal Trust, said, “To build the FoB, large pits have been dug on both sides of the road adjacent to the bus stand. Even though the work is half completed, the pits remain open which puts people coming to the bus stand to hardship. The work needs to be completed quickly before a major accident happens. No work has been done for the last two months.”

A senior officer in Avinashi Town Panchayat, said, “Construction of the foot overbridge started in August 2024. The work that was supposed to be completed in three months is still incomplete. We have completed all the work that needs to be done on our side. The SH officials told us that a shop was obstructing the work, so we removed that too.”

State Highways Department officials said, “There is a slight delay in the work, as power lines and a transformer have to relocated. We plan to complete it by March 15. The work will be accelerated.”