EPS: Rising crime shameful reflection of L&O

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday strongly criticised the DMK government over the rising number of sexual crimes in the state. Citing reports, he alleged 12 incidents of sexual assault were recorded in a single day.

In a statement on X, Palaniswami said the escalating incidents of crimes against women are a shameful reflection on the state’s law and order.

According to him, the government’s failure to take stringent action against sexual offenders and prevent such crimes has led to a surge in atrocities against women.

PMK and AMMK also condemned the rape of a woman, a migrant worker, in Tiruppur in the presence of her husband and child by a group of migrant workers. .

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged instead of taking decisive action to curb these atrocities, both the TN government and the police remain passive spectators.

Responding to EPS, Law minister S Regupathy, posted on X, saying sexual abuse survivors are coming forward to lodge complaints due to their trust in the CM. He further said “Sexual crimes are a social problem. Those animals (sexual offenders) are camouflaging themselves as humans. Once the police get complaints, they are taking action.” Regupathy also attacked EPS for using tactics to save BJP, which is “facing the people’s ire for thrusting three-language policy”.