Feb 25 cabinet meet to shape financial roadmap for budget in TN

CHENNAI: The state cabinet is set to meet at the secretariat on February 25 ahead of the budget presentation for the financial year 2025-26.

The meeting will be chaired by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Sources at the secretariat said the meeting is expected to focus on key fiscal policies, welfare schemes, and sectoral allocations, shaping the government’s financial roadmap for the budget for the upcoming year.

Discussions may also include revenue generation strategies, economic growth measures, and fund allocations for ongoing and new development projects.

The cabinet’s recommendations will play a crucial role in finalising the budget, which is likely to address pressing issues such as infrastructure, education, healthcare, and social welfare. They further added the cabinet meeting may discuss the prospects and expected announcements about the general budget and agricultural budget for the year 2025-26.

Besides, since the state government had inked MoUs with several global business entities, the cabinet may provide approvals for new projects and expansion of existing projects.