Trees not properly replanted, NHAI must look into it: Agaram residents

DHARMAPURI: After years of repeated petitions the residents of Agaram in Karimangalam located along the Dharmapuri-Krishnagiri National highway heaved a sigh of relief as NHAI announced last year that a flyover would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2.95 crore.

In preparation of the construction, NHAI is widening the road to build a service road. For this, over 150 trees were uprooted on the NH In the last two weeks, efforts were on to replant them. People living in the area alleged that workers engaged to do the jib are doing it in a lackadaisical attitude and urged NHAI to look into the issue.

Speaking to TNIE, A Murugesan, from Karimangalam said, “It took the 150 trees in the area the better part of two decades to nurture and grow into trees. But the need for roads is important and we welcome the NHAI initiative to attempt to save these trees. But seeing how the contractors have handled the replanting, we are disappointed. In most cases the roots are not safely taken out. The way it is pulled out has resulted in many trees getting damaged. So far over 80 trees have been uprooted and moved to other areas.”

Another resident of Agaram, R Senthil, a farmer said, “Most of the trees uprooted are fruit bearing trees like fig, plums, pongamia and other trees indigenous to the area. With the summer approaching, they must be regularly watered, their roots must be planted properly for it to survive. But seeing the situation, it seems unlikely that the trees would survive the summer. A proper resource person who has experience with such efforts should be consulted while replanting.”

NHAI officers were not available for comment.