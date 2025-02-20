Two years on, mobile command, control centre in Tiruchy still inactive

TIRUCHY: A mobile command and control centre (MCCC) of the Tiruchy corporation, intended for disaster response and real-time monitoring, has remained idle at the corporation's main building for nearly two years since its launch in March 2023.

Despite being equipped with computers and CCTV cameras, the vehicle has not been deployed even during major events or emergencies, raising questions about its utility.

The MCCC was expected to assist in crowd management during events like Vaikunta Ekadasi in Srirangam and provide support in flood-affected areas during the monsoon.

However, residents claim they have never seen the vehicle in operation. "I have seen the city police using vehicles with CCTV cameras and floodlights during protests, but I was unaware that the corporation had a similar unit. If they do, why haven't they used it during emergencies?" asked J Shivakumar, an IT professional.

"If the corporation has not used the vehicle for so long, how can they be sure it will even function when needed," asked M Prathap of Convent Road. The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), which was meant to coordinate disaster response and city surveillance, is also yet to become fully operational.

When the main control centre itself is not functioning efficiently, the mobile unit's inactivity is hardly surprising, remarked officials. When these concerns were raised with senior corporation officials, they said the matter is under review and assured that steps would be taken to put both centres into operation soon.