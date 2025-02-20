Woman, seven men in sex trafficking ring nabbed; police rescue minor girl

TIRUVANNAMALAI: The Tiruvannamalai police have arrested a total of eight persons, including a woman, suspected to be a part of a sex trafficking network. The suspects were also charged with the sexual assault of a minor girl and allegedly forcing the victim into prostitution.

Sources said the investigation commenced after a 20-year-old woman from a village near Thandarampet filed a complaint alleging sexual assault. On February 9, the police arrested Ruthvendran (26), a van driver, and his associate Dhanush (20).

A search of their mobile phones uncovered visuals of sexual assault, which prompted a deeper investigation. In a related development, another woman associated with the 20-year-old woman came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. Suspecting the duo to be part of a trafficking network, the police constituted a special investigation team on February 10.

During the operation, the police rescued a minor girl from Villupuram district and arrested six more suspects, including a woman. The suspects have also been booked under relevant sections of the Pocso Act, 2012.

After arresting the duo, the police traced frequent contacts on their phones, which led them to one Soundarya. Investigators suspected that she played a pivotal role in sharing the contact details of young women and coercing them into prostitution. Soundarya was arrested on Wednesday. The authorities also suspect that several young women, blackmailed by the suspects, may have been forced into prostitution.