Birds flock to Madurai, Ramanathapuram: Migration season takes flight

MADURAI: After much delay owing to unseasonal rainfall, migratory season has begun in Madurai with the waterbodies of the district welcoming the migratory birds. According to ornithologists, change in weather patterns during last December had delayed the season.

It may be noted that the annual migratory season usually begins in November and extends till April every year. During the period, numerous bird species migrate from other countries to Ramanathapuram for breeding, and some of them would arrive in Madurai during their return journey. However, as the district received unseasonal rainfall in last November and December, the migratory season got delayed, and the district started witnessing a decent arrival of birds only by January.

Speaking about this year's migratory season, bird watcher N Raveendran of environmental NGO 'Iragugal', said, "Despite the delay, many sanctuaries have received a decent nesting population this year. In the last five years, there has been a gradual drop in duck species' arrival during the migratory season, but this year there has been a notable rise as thousands of the duck species were seen in the tanks of Ramanathapuram. Also, nesting was spotted in Samanatham tank in Madurai and few other species were found in Vaigai River too."

He added that the rainfall in November and December months significantly affected the arrival of migratory birds. Later, in January, the arrival seemingly gained momentum in both the districts. The forest department should take measures towards planting more trees in such habitats to preserve the migratory birds' nesting sites, he urged.

Meanwhile, forest department officials said the department has been taking a series of measures towards assessing the bird arrival during the annual migratory season. Also, additional measures are being taken to increase the green cover in such sanctuaries to protect the nesting grounds. Furthermore, the department is set to begin migratory birds census in the districts, an official said.