CM Stalin inaugurates upgraded roads in Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai districts

CHENNAI: Road connectivity to over 67 villages and several towns in Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts has witnessed significant enhancement with the completion of the widening of the 109-km Cheyyur-Vandavasi-Polur road.

The road has been widened to 10 metres (two-lane with paved shoulders) from its previous width of 5 to 7 metres. The road expansion work, which had been carried out over the past seven years under the Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor Project, supported by the Asian Development Bank, was completed at a cost of Rs 1,141.23 crore a few months ago. The road was formally inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin through video conference on Thursday.

The road is expected to cut the travel time of government and private buses, heavy vehicles plying to various industrial corridors from Cheyyur and other areas. Besides providing connectivity between interior villages in Chengalpattu and Tiruvannamalai districts, the upgraded road also connects to ECR, Chennai-Tiruchy NH and Villupuram-Mangaluru NH.

As part of the Cheyyur - Vandavasi - Polur road upgradation, the State Highways developed new bypasses for Maruthadu, Vandavasi and Kettupattu. The project also includes the construction of stormwater drains and culverts, five major bridges, 14 minor bridges, 225 culverts, streetlights, road safety measures and bus shelters. Additionally, 47,700 trees have been planted as part of this project, an official note said. The road will be maintained by a private contractor for seven years.