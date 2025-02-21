General coaches in 13 trains cut down to house AC rakes

CHENNAI: Despite unreserved passengers continuing to occupy reserved coaches in large numbers across all trains, Southern Railway has reduced the number of general class coaches available for unreserved travel in 13 pairs of trains. The removed coaches will be replaced with air-conditioned three-tier coaches. According to a Southern Railway order on February 15, the revised coach composition will take effect from February 21.

The move may potentially result in more commuters travelling to Arakkonam, Katpadi, Walajah, and Jolarpettai from Chennai during the evening occupying reserved coaches, especially on Alappuzha Express, Thiruvananthapuram Mail and Kaveri Express.

Two of four general compartments were cut in five express trains — Chennai-Mysuru Kaveri Express, Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram Mail, Chennai Central-Alappuzha Superfast (SF) Express, Kochuveli-Nilambur Road Rajya Rani Express and Ernakulam-Velankanni Express.

Similarly, in eight trains — Chennai-Erode Yercaud Express, Chennai Central-Hyderabad Deccan SF Express, Chennai Central-Nagercoil SF Express, Puducherry-Mangaluru Central Express, Villupuram-Kharagpur SF Express, Puducherry-Kanniyakumari Express, Chennai Central-Palakkad Express and Tirunelveli-Purulia SF Express — the number of general compartments has been cut to three from four.