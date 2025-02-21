Patients turned away by PHCs as doctors called to Chennai to get transfer orders

TIRUNELVELI: As 893 doctors working in primary health centres (PHCs) across Tamil Nadu were compulsorily called to Chennai simultaneously to receive transfer orders from Health Minister Ma Subramanian, patients at many PHCs were allegedly sent back on Thursday due to the absence of doctors.
Doctors expressed dissatisfaction over this move, stating that this new practice by the health department caused inconvenience.
When TNIE visited Maruthamputhur PHC, some pregnant beedi rollers were sent home by an on-duty office assistant. “The doctors asked me to visit the PHC today to administer iron sucrose. I took an auto-rickshaw from Thalaiyoothu village to reach this PHC. However, I was asked to go back home, citing the unavailability of the doctor,” a pregnant woman told TNIE.
The office assistant said the village health nurse could have informed the pregnant women in advance about the absence of doctors, as they had gone to Chennai to receive transfer orders.
On Tuesday, DPH director Dr T S Selvavinayagam, in his ‘most urgent’ order to all district health officers (DHOs), said the minister desired to issue transfer orders to medical officers (MOs) of PHCs.
“Hence, all the DHOs are requested to issue instructions to the MOs who got transfers through counselling to compulsorily receive their orders from the minister on Thursday in Chennai. The DHOs should make appropriate arrangements so that routine work at PHCs is not affected,” he stated.
Doctors from Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Salem and a few districts, who spoke to TNIE on condition of anonymity, said they were forced to visit Chennai. “We already attended counselling in Chennai in three batches on February 12, 13, and 14. Now, all three batches of doctors had to travel to Chennai again, spending thousands of rupees.
Issuing transfer orders to hundreds of doctors in Chennai at a time is a new practice. While many districts are already facing a shortage of doctors, the existing ones were diverted to Chennai. In Tirunelveli and Tenkasi alone, 32 and 17 doctors respectively were compelled to travel.
When NITI Aayog authorities planned to inspect Sivaganga PHCs on Thursday, 30 doctors from the district were forced to travel to Chennai. How can the DHO manage the inspection without doctors?” a doctor asked.
Health Secretary Dr P Senthil Kumar said that DHOs were asked to make alternative arrangements. “Doctors are called to Chennai for various occasions, including counselling and review meetings. However, I will check into this matter,” he added. In Chennai, Subramanian issued transfer orders to some MOs and left the stage to attend Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin’s event.