Patients turned away by PHCs as doctors called to Chennai to get transfer orders

TIRUNELVELI: As 893 doctors working in primary health centres (PHCs) across Tamil Nadu were compulsorily called to Chennai simultaneously to receive transfer orders from Health Minister Ma Subramanian, patients at many PHCs were allegedly sent back on Thursday due to the absence of doctors.

Doctors expressed dissatisfaction over this move, stating that this new practice by the health department caused inconvenience.

When TNIE visited Maruthamputhur PHC, some pregnant beedi rollers were sent home by an on-duty office assistant. “The doctors asked me to visit the PHC today to administer iron sucrose. I took an auto-rickshaw from Thalaiyoothu village to reach this PHC. However, I was asked to go back home, citing the unavailability of the doctor,” a pregnant woman told TNIE.

The office assistant said the village health nurse could have informed the pregnant women in advance about the absence of doctors, as they had gone to Chennai to receive transfer orders.

On Tuesday, DPH director Dr T S Selvavinayagam, in his ‘most urgent’ order to all district health officers (DHOs), said the minister desired to issue transfer orders to medical officers (MOs) of PHCs.

“Hence, all the DHOs are requested to issue instructions to the MOs who got transfers through counselling to compulsorily receive their orders from the minister on Thursday in Chennai. The DHOs should make appropriate arrangements so that routine work at PHCs is not affected,” he stated.