TN Government renews G.O on leasing out 90 acres of land for film industry workers

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has renewed the Government Order (G.O.) leasing out 90 acres of land at Payyanur, near Kelambakkam, to workers of the film industry. The land, valued at Rs 150 crore, was originally allocated in 2010 under a 99-year lease at Rs 1,000 per year.

On Friday, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin handed over the renewed G.O. to office-bearers of the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), the Tamil Film Producers Council, the South Indian Artistes' Association, and the Tamil Nadu Small Screen Artistes Association.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy CM said, “In 2010, the then Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi allocated 90 acres at Payyanur for 99 years for a lease amount of Rs 1,000 per year to members of the film industry workers. As per the G.O. issued then, the members of FEFSI and other unions should have constructed buildings there for their use. But it was delayed due to some reasons.”

He added, “Following requests from the unions, the Chief Minister has ordered a revival of the G.O. for leasing out the land for 99 years. The above unions can build multi-storey buildings on the land allocated.”

The office-bearers of these associations expressed their gratitude to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin for renewing the lease.