TN released funds for government school maintenance

CHENNAI: The school education department has released Rs 61.5 crore as the second instalment of the composite school grant for maintenance work in government schools across Tamil Nadu. The state department released the funds despite the union government withholding Rs 2,152 crore of Samagra Shiksha funds, under which the grant was sanctioned.

The project approval board of the Samagra Shiksha scheme had approved around Rs 120 crore for the maintenance of 37,471 schools. The first instalment of Rs 61.5 crore was released in July 2024. Schools receive grants ranging from Rs 12,500 to Rs 1 lakh, depending on the student strength.

Chief education officers have been directed to ensure that the funds reach the school management committees in three days. At least 10% of the grant must be allocated to cleanliness activities and a team of teachers and parents overseeing toilet and water facilities.

The funds can also be used for minor repairs, electricity bills, and purchasing laboratory equipment. Schools must submit utilisation certificates by April 15, according to a circular.

“We were concerned due to the delay in the release of union government funds, but we are relieved that the state has sanctioned it,” said the headmaster of a government school.