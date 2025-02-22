Bull owners in Madurai seek clarity on jallikattu fitness certificate guidelines

MADURAI: Bull owners in Madurai on Friday urged the district administration to issue clear guidelines on fitness certificates for jallikattu bulls after several were denied certification by a veterinary hospital, ahead of private bull-taming events in the district.

The confusion regarding certification arose after a viral video showed a female veterinary doctor at the Oomachikulam veterinary hospital refusing to issue fitness certificates, stating that, as per government orders, only one bull from each assembly constituency would receive approval. This led to a heated argument between the doctor and bull owners, who sought the intervention of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

When contacted, Regional Joint Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry Dr Subbiahian said, “Collector MS Sangeetha had given oral instructions to issue fitness certificates before the pongal jallikattu. However, no further directives have been received from the administration since then, leading to doctors denying certification.”

A senior district administration official, on condition of anonymity, explained that 12,000 bulls were registered for the jallikattu events in Alanganallur, Palamedu and Avaniapuram, but only 2,500 were allowed to participate. “To accommodate the remaining bulls, Minister P Moorthi organised three additional events at the Kalaignar Centenary arena. However, only previously registered bulls were permitted,” he said.

The official added that issuing new fitness certificates could lead to an influx of bulls, making it impossible to accommodate all. “Private organisations conducting these events issue participation tokens directly to bull owners and tamers,” he added.