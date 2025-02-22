CM Stalin lays foundation for 178 projects, slams centre over train coach cuts

CUDDALORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for 178 new projects worth Rs 384.41 crore and inaugurated 602 completed projects worth Rs 704.89 crore at a public event held at Manjakuppam ground here on Friday. Stalin also distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 386.92 crore to 44,689 beneficiaries.
In his address, the chief minister announced ten new initiatives for Cuddalore district. These include development works at Veeranam and Wellington lakes for Rs 193.5 crore, infrastructure projects for Cuddalore Corporation worth Rs 38 crore, widening of roads between Mutlur and Sethiyathope for Rs 50 crore, flood prevention measures at Thenpennai River, and a new government arts and science college at Panruti.
“Not only projects, even individuals are benefiting from our government. My only aim is people’s happiness and their welfare. I can see the happy faces, and that is the result of our motto, ‘Vidiyal’. People are praising the Dravidian model government for fulfilling both announced and unannounced schemes and projects,” Stalin said.
As part of the Rural Livelihood Mission, 500 beneficiaries received houses under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme. Under the Tribal Housing Scheme, 225 beneficiaries were provided with houses, while 4,300 beneficiaries received houses under the Renovated Rural Housing Scheme. In total, welfare benefits worth Rs 55.23 crore were distributed to 5,025 beneficiaries.
The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board has launched a drinking water supply project worth Rs 479 crore, which will provide 135 litres of water per person daily to 6,68,000 residents in Kurinjipadi, Vadalur, Thittakudi, and surrounding areas. Additionally, 560 multi-storey residential units built at a cost of Rs 57.96 crore and a new bus stand in Kurinjipadi constructed at a cost of Rs 4.82 crore were inaugurated.
‘Sadist government’
In Chennai, CM called the centre a “sadist government” after Southern Railway decided to cut unreserved coaches in high-demand express trains and replace them with three-tier AC coaches. In a post on ‘X’, he made an apparent reference to watching ‘Parithabangal’ videos that highlighted issues faced in train travel. “One would expect that after witnessing such hardships, they would increase the number of unreserved coaches for ordinary passengers. But as usual, this sadist government has only worsened the misery,” he said.