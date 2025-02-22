CM Stalin lays foundation for 178 projects, slams centre over train coach cuts

CUDDALORE: Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for 178 new projects worth Rs 384.41 crore and inaugurated 602 completed projects worth Rs 704.89 crore at a public event held at Manjakuppam ground here on Friday. Stalin also distributed welfare assistance worth Rs 386.92 crore to 44,689 beneficiaries.

In his address, the chief minister announced ten new initiatives for Cuddalore district. These include development works at Veeranam and Wellington lakes for Rs 193.5 crore, infrastructure projects for Cuddalore Corporation worth Rs 38 crore, widening of roads between Mutlur and Sethiyathope for Rs 50 crore, flood prevention measures at Thenpennai River, and a new government arts and science college at Panruti.

“Not only projects, even individuals are benefiting from our government. My only aim is people’s happiness and their welfare. I can see the happy faces, and that is the result of our motto, ‘Vidiyal’. People are praising the Dravidian model government for fulfilling both announced and unannounced schemes and projects,” Stalin said.

As part of the Rural Livelihood Mission, 500 beneficiaries received houses under the Kalaignar Kanavu Illam scheme. Under the Tribal Housing Scheme, 225 beneficiaries were provided with houses, while 4,300 beneficiaries received houses under the Renovated Rural Housing Scheme. In total, welfare benefits worth Rs 55.23 crore were distributed to 5,025 beneficiaries.