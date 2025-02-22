Farmers allege delay in Arisipalayam link road despite land donation

COIMBATORE: Farmers' associations claimed that there was a delay in developing a link road in Arisipalayam village at Madukkarai in the city.

They said that the rural development department has been causing a delay for over six years, seeking donation deeds.

“It has been a long-standing demand by farmers to create a link road through private lands and government land in the village. When farmers approached the block development officer of Madukkarai block, he directed them to make a donation deed of the private lands in the panchayat’s name. Based on this, lands were changed to the name of Arisipalayam panchayat after making donation deeds and this has been recorded in a revenue document,” said P Kandasamy, general secretary of the association in a petition submitted to the collectorate on Friday.

“As per registration documents, they named it a joint path. There has been no opposition to build a road on these lands. However, block development officials have been causing a delay to create the link road here. As a result, farmers who have already given a settlement have lost their land and are in dire straits without a connecting road,” he said.