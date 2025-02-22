SIT seeks Interpol's help for details on international calls linked to Kodanad heist suspects

COIMBATORE: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Crime Branch CID (CB-CID) has sent a reminder to Interpol seeking details of international phone calls received by prime suspect C Kanagaraj in the Kodanad heist-cum-murder case.

Speaking to reporters at the Nilgiris district sessions court on Friday, special public prosecutor Shajahan said the CB-CID had first approached Interpol to trace the VoIP calls received by Kanagaraj last year. Interpol did not share any information. So, the SIT has recently sent a reminder to Interpol through Salem district court and CBI.

Police said Kanagaraj and Sayan received calls through Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) five times between April 27 and 28. This came to light during analysis of Sayan’s Call Detail Records. The SIT wrote to a US-based telecommunication service provider through Central Bureau of Investigation and Interpol, seeking details of the person who used the number. But there has been no response so far. This was conveyed to the judge on Friday during the hearing. Prime suspects Walayar Manoj and KV Sayan were present. The next hearing has been posted to March 19.

A gang of eleven people, including the prime suspects C Kanagaraj and KV Sayan, allegedly committed the crime in the wee hours of April 24, 2017 at the Kodanad estate bungalow belonging to former CM J Jayalalithaa.

So far 245 people have been questioned.