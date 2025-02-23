High fare at new toll gate worries Palacode farmers

DHARMAPURI: Farmers of Palacode taluk are worried that the excessive tariff of Rs 135 on commercial vehicles at a new toll gate near Karagathahalli village would affect their livelihood, particularly for transport of produce. They added the toll gate was opened even though the construction of the NH 844 is underway, forcing them to take a detour despite paying the fare.

The new toll gate was opened on the Adhiyamankottai - Hosur national highway (NH 844) in Karagathahalli village in Palacode on Wednesday, amidst objections from various farmers’ outfits and transportation associations. The toll gate was opened even before the construction of the road had been completed, residents complained, adding that the toll charges were too high and urged for revision of tolls.

Speaking to TNIE, S Sivaraj, a driver from Palacode said, “The toll gate here in Karagathahalli village is not welcome. The Palayampudur toll gate lies only 40 km away from the new toll gate. As per the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, a distance of 60km should be between two toll gates. So why is the NHAI, RTO, and district administration not taking any steps to close down the toll gate? This is placing an immense burden on the local farming community.”

Another farmer Sureshkumar said, “The NH 844 between Adhiyamankottai - Hosur is not yet open to the public, as constructions are underway. People using this road will not be able to enjoy a peaceful journey. They have to take many detours to reach Hosur, yet the toll gate has started functioning. For commercial vehicles, the toll fare is Rs 135 on a single trip. Farmers who hire these vehicles now would have to pay extra for transporting their produce.”

Officials in the Regional Transport Office said, “We have received a complaint and have forwarded it to the NHAI.”