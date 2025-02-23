Thirukkural forerunner of modern social justice concepts, says Madras HC Chief Justice

KANNIYAKUMARI: Chief Justice of Madras High Court KR Shriram inaugurated a special court for cases under the Schedule Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, at Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari on Saturday. Speaking at the event organised on the district court campus in Nagercoil, Shriram said that Thirukkural is the forerunner of modern social justice concepts.

Stating that the special court building embodies the very spirit of justice, offering inspiration and steadfast support to the marginalised people of the district, the chief justice said the SC & ST Act, enacted in 1989, has been a beacon of hope for the underprivileged communities providing them a powerful tool to seek the vindication of their grievances. This legislation is a testament for our collective commitment towards holding the principles of equity, fairness and human welfare, he added.

He further said, setting up the special court, we acknowledge the remarkable progress we have made in promoting social justice and safeguarding the members of SC and ST communities. The inauguration of this court marks a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a more just and equitable society. This court would serve as a shining example of our collective commitment to protect the rights of the vulnerable, and would be a catalyst for positive change providing a platform for the marginalised communities seeking justice and protection.

Addressing the gathering, Minister for Law, Courts, Prisons and Prevention of Corruption S Regupathy said that based on the proposals from the high court and the orders of Chief Minister MK Stalin, century-old court buildings have been renovated. He added that due measures would be taken to start new courts in various districts this year. Three new courts would be set up in Kanniyakumari district, he said, adding that the chief minister has been giving more importance to the judiciary. Acknowledging that there has been a delay due to financial constraints, Regupathy said that we would do whatever we can (to allot fund) for the judiciary.

High court judges, Principal District Judge B Karthikeyan, Chief Judicial Magistrate R Samuel Benjamin, District Collector R Alagumeena, Nagercoil Bar Association President R Jayakumar, Secretary M Viswarajan, SP R Stalin and others were present.